Wednesday, Feb. 26
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Disabled American Veterans• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Larry Parkos at 507-838-5140.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Pandemics, China, and the Coronavirus• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, Tomson Hall 280, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160.
FHS Class of 1963• 9 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. All classmates in the area are encouraged to attend with spouses or friends.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Feb. 28
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Bösendorfer Dedication Recital• 7-9 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
BA Class of 1956 Luncheon• 11:30 a.m., The Depot Bar & Grill, 311 Heritage Place, Faribault. All alumini and friends are welcome.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Owatonna Youth Bowling• 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Sign up ahead of time. Stacey, stse608@hotmail.com, 612-636-5454.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Leap Year Swing Dance• 7:30-10 p.m., Northfield Ballroom, 1055 Hwy 3 North, Northfield. Dan Bergeson, bergeson@northfieldwifi.com, 507-581-0553.$15/$10 students.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, March 01
Senior Recital• 2-3 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 3:15-4:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Studio A/Skifter Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Merner Classical Music Concert• 1 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.$10 at the door .
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, March 02
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. In the event of a holiday, the group meets on the second Monday. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Taiko with Tiffany Tamaribuchi• 6:30-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Viking Theater in Buntrock Commons, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Rehanna Kheshgi, kheshgi@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3185.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
St. Olaf Handbell Choir Concert• 8:15-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
American Legion Post 43 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 membership meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Free Support Group for Families and Friends of Individuals Living with a Mental Illness• 7-8:30 p.m., Christ Community Covenant Church, 540 18th St SE, Owatonna. Sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Tuesday, March 03
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Pork tenderloin, au gratin potatoes, corn, fruit, relishes, pudding
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Faribault Booster Club Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., South Central College Event Center, 1225 Third St. SW, Faribault. Register by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Storytime• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.