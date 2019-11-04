The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Nov. 06
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
'SE MN Together' Workforce Housing Forum• 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. Open to all stakeholders and engaged individuals in the southeast Minnesota region. Register at www.semntogether.org
Euchre• 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Nov. 07
Big Brothers Big Sisters — Big Night Out• 5:30-7 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. 21+ Corks and pints. Hang out, learn more, make a difference 1 free drink.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Human Trafficking in Rice County• 7-8:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 618-698-4870. https://stjohnsnorthfield.org/congregational-life/women/programs/.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Lights on After School• 3:15-4:45 p.m., Faribault Middle School and Jefferson Elementary, Faribault . Come see what the Faribault Community School is all about. Rachael Petersen, rpetersen@faribault.k12.mn.us, 5073306470.
Friday, Nov. 08
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Homeschool Day: Decomposition Expedition• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $7/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Survival• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn skills to help you survive in the wilderness. Try your hand at shelter-building and fire-starting. Ages 4-14 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Free Hemoglobin A1C screenings• 3-7 p.m., HyVee, 1920 Grant St. N.W., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club burger basket fundraiser• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. hamburger/cheeseburger with fries $8 — donations are welcome.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Nov. 09
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Hike and Hygge• 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn Battles• 1-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Reducing buckthorn. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
No open skate• 12 a.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.
Bethel Ridge Activity Circle• 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-332-0294.
Sunday, Nov. 10
4th Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus Poultry Bingo• 1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 Skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 11
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Surviving The Holidays• 6:15-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St Paul Ave, Faribault. For divorced or widowed singles. Meal included. RSVP to Jennifer David at 507-210-6339. Jennifer David, jenniferdavid70@gmail.com, 507-210-6339.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Buckham Memorial Library to close for Veterans Day• 12 a.m., Will reopen with regular hours on Nov. 12 http://faribault.org/library/ .
Veterans Day assembly• 9 a.m., Bridgewater Elementary, 401 Jefferson Pkwy., Northfield. 22nd annual assembly includes songs, poems, readings, slideshows and other performances dedicated to honoring the nation's veterans.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, relishes, brownie
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Christian Women's Connection• 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon $10 RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.