U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Locally, the Department is awarding $258,927 to Austin Municipal Airport to acquire easement for approaches and rebuild perimeter fencing, $506,827 to Dodge Center Airport to rebuild a taxilane and $226,251 to Le Sueur Municipal to purchase land.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s Airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.