BOYS BASKETBALL

Blue Earth Area 63, Fairmont 59, OT

Farmington 85, Burnsville 56

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Tri-City United 36

Kasson-Mantorville 61, Goodhue 58

Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Lakeville North 93, Lakeville South 80

Pine Island 74, Cannon Falls 55

Rochester Century 68, Austin 65

Rochester John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58

Winona 41, Red Wing 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Austin 58, Rochester Century 42

Blooming Prairie 66, Southland 41

Cannon Falls 58, Pine Island 22

Dover-Eyota 66, Rochester Lourdes 57

Glencoe-Silver Lake 49, Tri-City United 16

Grand Meadow 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 25

Kingsland 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 28

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56, Waseca 47

Lakeville South 53, Lakeville North 48

Maple River 60, Medford 44

New Richland-H-E-G 76, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22

Owatonna 71, Northfield 53

Red Wing 68, Winona 40

Rochester John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58

Stewartville 51, Byron 46

Triton 64, Randolph 62, OT

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, United South Central 19

BOYS HOCKEY

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Waseca 4

Mankato East 3, Minnesota River 0

New Prague 6, Dodge County 3

Northfield 10, St. Paul Academy 2

Rochester Century 4, Owatonna 3

Rochester Lourdes 5, Red Wing 0

Rochester Mayo 5, East Ridge 2

Rosemount 4, Farmington 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 6, Worthington 1

Austin 4, Waseca 1

Dodge County 1, New Prague 0

Lakeville South 4, Roseville 2

Mankato East 5, Hutchinson 2

Maple Grove 1, Northfield 1

Rogers 7, Owatonna 1

Shakopee 5, Lakeville North 3

Windom 8, Mankato West 5

