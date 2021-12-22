LOCAL SCORES Dec 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 Updated 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLBlue Earth Area 63, Fairmont 59, OTFarmington 85, Burnsville 56Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Tri-City United 36Kasson-Mantorville 61, Goodhue 58Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42Lakeville North 93, Lakeville South 80Pine Island 74, Cannon Falls 55Rochester Century 68, Austin 65Rochester John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58Winona 41, Red Wing 27GIRLS BASKETBALLAustin 58, Rochester Century 42Blooming Prairie 66, Southland 41Cannon Falls 58, Pine Island 22Dover-Eyota 66, Rochester Lourdes 57Glencoe-Silver Lake 49, Tri-City United 16Grand Meadow 57, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 25Kingsland 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 28Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56, Waseca 47Lakeville South 53, Lakeville North 48Maple River 60, Medford 44New Richland-H-E-G 76, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22Owatonna 71, Northfield 53Red Wing 68, Winona 40Rochester John Marshall 66, Albert Lea 58Stewartville 51, Byron 46Triton 64, Randolph 62, OTWaterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, United South Central 19BOYS HOCKEYLa Crescent-Hokah 5, Waseca 4Mankato East 3, Minnesota River 0New Prague 6, Dodge County 3Northfield 10, St. Paul Academy 2Rochester Century 4, Owatonna 3Rochester Lourdes 5, Red Wing 0Rochester Mayo 5, East Ridge 2Rosemount 4, Farmington 2GIRLS HOCKEYAlbert Lea 6, Worthington 1Austin 4, Waseca 1Dodge County 1, New Prague 0Lakeville South 4, Roseville 2Mankato East 5, Hutchinson 2Maple Grove 1, Northfield 1Rogers 7, Owatonna 1Shakopee 5, Lakeville North 3Windom 8, Mankato West 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fire damages building in downtown St. Peter historic district School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases Argument at Faribault store leads to criminal charges Large monetary donations accepted by School Board for new high school Faribault tiny home becomes tiny vacation rental Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Illinois firefighters quit after convicted arsonist is appointed chief FDA OKs Pfizer Pill as First At-Home COVID Treatment 1 – 2011 Rose Bowl: No. 3 TCU 21, No. 4 UW 19 2 – 2012 Rose Bowl: No. 6 Oregon 45, No. 9 UW 38