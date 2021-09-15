Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Open to the public in conjunction with the Circle Lake Homeowner's Association "Circle the Lake" event. Located 2 miles west of 35W across from Boonie's Bar and Grill.
Owatonna Farmer's Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie full garage sale• 8 a.m.-5 p.m.,
Retrofit Companies, Inc. recycling event• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The Retrofit Companies, Inc., 1010 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie Crazy Days on Main St.• 9 a.m.-2 p.m.,
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum Open House• 1-5 p.m., At 3300 Millersburg Blvd., 2 miles west of 35W. Light refreshments will be served. Board members on hand to answer questions.
Christdala Evangelical Swedish Lutheran Church Open House• 1-5 p.m., At 4761 Millersburg Blvd., 1 mile west of Millersburg. Light refreshments will be served. Board members on hand to answer questions.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Sept. 20
Sons of Norway meeting• 6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Supper served at 6 p.m., Sept. program begins at 7 p.m. 507-369-1239 or nordicfolks@hotmail.com.8.
Clinton Falls Township• 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities• 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962