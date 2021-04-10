Having spent the first 16 years of his adult life driving railroad spikes, Steve Kath never imagined he would one day own a business.
“A friend I was playing fast-pitch softball with was telling me about this new company he had in Owatonna that worked in energy-efficient lighting,” Kath said. “He told me I could have a potential future in lighting, so I traded in my work boots and gloves for suits and worked for him for six years.”
Fast-forward to today and Kath is now a well-known name and face in southern Minnesota as his business, The Retrofit Companies, Inc., continues to provide energy-efficient lighting, design and recycling for businesses throughout Minnesota, the Midwest and around the nation. Retired since 2017, Kath still owns 49% of the company that at one point in his life had never even been an idea, let alone an end goal.
It was back in 1980 when Kath joined the team at International Power Technologies, first bringing him to Owatonna despite his humble beginnings in Meriden. At the time, Kath said 3M had come out with a silver film that worked like a mirror that was placed on fixtures that pushed out more light and consumed less energy. Kath laughed as he described the scrutiny they received as being a “smoke and mirrors” show, but within a matter of time that silver film not only became a basic standard in lighting for businesses and manufacturing facilities, but it quickly became outdated.
“The technology just continued to change,” Kath said. “Eventually you had the electric ballast come out and of course now LED has taken over.”
Thought he had come a long way from the railroad tracks, Kath said he recognized this opportunity in energy-efficient lighting as a game changer and was determined to be successful at it. In 1986, Kath embarked on the adventure of business ownership alongside partner Mike Noble, whom he continued working alongside for four years.
“Back then, a few forefathers of Owatonna had wanted to start providing an entrepreneurial opportunity in the form of a space for businesses to grow,” Kath explained. “That is how we ended up on the top floor of the Owatonna Business Incubator back when it was located in West Hills.”
In 1992, when Kath ventured out on his own and Noble went off to eventually found Noble RV with his brother, Kath recognized his company had outgrown the Incubator. Now fully incorporated as Lighting Retrofit, Kath moved his business to the west side of town where they remained headquartered for 11 years. In 2012, he purchased the former Walmart building and has been stationed there ever since.
The journey continued to be an interesting one over the years, however, as technology and government regulations continued to change and push both Kath and his customers into various directions to be more environmentally responsible. In 1994, Minnesota state law began restricting how lamps that contained mercury were disposed of, no longer allowing them to be put in landfills.
“Here we are as a business that goes in and changes hundreds of thousands of lamps and we can’t get rid of them now, so what do we do?” Kath said. When the law first changed, Kath said the only facility that was able to process these lamps appropriately was out in California. Luckily, before Kath could decide what to do with the rapidly filling warehouse of bad lamps, three similar facilities opened in Minnesota.
“We toured them all and actually ended up partnering with the most expensive one,” Kath said. “But they had the best technology and drastically reduced any liability that could fall on us or our customers. So we got this little truck and hired my retired dad to drive up these lights to the facility to be processed.”
More laws and more restrictions continued to come out of St. Paul and the federal government, which continued to push Kath into finding the most appropriate ways to process and recycle a variety of materials. Retrofit began expanding well beyond lighting, assisting in chemical clean outs, paint disposal, computer and electronic recycling, and everything in between.
“On the environmental side, we started doing a lot of work such as when a building is being torn down and they need someone to go in there and remove the things that can’t go into a landfill,” Kath said. “This includes thermostats, emptying out the elevator oil, removing door closures, taking lighting a part. A lot goes into it that I don’t think many people really now much about.”
In August 2007, Kath received a call he could have never anticipated when the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis had a catastrophic failure during an evening rush hour. The failure killed 13 people, injured 145 and sending more than 100 vehicles into the Mississippi River.
“I had been working a lot with [the Department of Transportation] at the time doing various things, and we got the call that they needed someone to schedule divers and go into the river to remove the gas and other contaminants,” Kath said. “That’s one of so many things I never thought I would do when I was on the railroad.”
Though Kath did not start this journey with an immense passion for saving and protecting the environment, he has thoroughly enjoyed seeing what items could be transformed into when they are kept out of the landfill and processed in a way that they can be fully recycled and reused into other commodities.
“If you look at fluorescent light bulbs, the process they go through is amazing,” Kath said, explaining that before the bulbs are fed into the machine that crushes them they must first have the phosphorus taken off the glass, the mercury removed out of the light, aluminum fixtures taken off the ends. “The aluminum is reused in other metal commodities, the glass is recycled to be used as fiber glass, and this grey powder you are left with after the bulb is crushed can be used in furnaces. Even the old phosphorus is reusable in things such as asphalt. Something like 99.7% of that light bulb gets reused in some manner — who even thinks about this stuff?”
With an emphasis on recycling, Retrofit began offering community recycling programs that proved to be much needed and very popular. Every event, community members lined up outside the building in Owatonna to properly dispose of their fluorescent lamps, batteries, ballasts, appliances, window air conditioners, monitors, TVs and other electronic devices. Events were typically held in the spring and the fall and could take in up to 100,000 pounds of recyclables at a time.
“We would sometimes have three to four collections sites happening on the same day throughout the state,” Kath said. “We never had enough enough employees for that, so we like partnering with local student councils or 4-H groups who would help people unload their materials during the drive-thru. It helped us, it helped the community, and it helped some civic group in town.”
While making sure his customers were getting the best return on their investment, despite sometimes having to upgrade the same facility within years of the last upgrade, Kath said it was always important to him that his customers knew they were getting the best — both in terms of new technology and the disposal of the outdated pieces.
“Everything with the environment needed to be done properly every single time, we did not want three months or three years or 30 years to go by and we find out that we didn’t dispose of something properly,” Kath said. “For some of our customers it is about what made the most economic sense, for others it is because they prioritize the environment, either way we wanted to make sure we did it right for them.”
When Kath decided he wanted to retire, he sold 51% of the company to his daughter, Wendy Fry, making Retrofit a Woman-Owned Small Business and allowing himself more time to spend with his wife and grandchildren. To this day, however, the influence of years spent in the recycling industry continues to reflect on his every day life.
“I want even throw a postage stamp away if I don’t have to,” Kath laughed. “I want to see that garbage can empty and the recycling bin full all the time.”