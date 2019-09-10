Thursday, Sep 12
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club-- 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. It is sanctioned by the American Contact Bridge League. Everyone welcome but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. Menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Monthly Shape Note Singing-- 7-9 p.m., Cannon Valley Friends' Meeting, 512 Washington St, Northfield. Sing from the Sacred Harp the second Thursday of every month. All are welcome, no experience required; 4-part a cappella harmony. Loaner books available. Eleanor Haase, ehaase@umn.edu, 507-645-7983.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Friday, Sep 13
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Home Meet & Greet-- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Just Food Co-op Community Room, 516 Water St. S, Northfield. Open to those interested in addressing youth homelessness in Northfield by becoming a host home. Northfield Union of Youth hosts. Food provided. Contact Meredith Stolte at 406-407-0989 or meredith@unionofyouth.org.
Saturday, Sep 14
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. www.christdala.com.
Author talk-- 7 p.m., Sweetland Orchard, 26205 Fairlawn Ave., Webster. J. Ryan Stradal discusses his new book, "The Lager Queen of Minnesota."
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Fall Festival and Hometown Market-- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Pius V, 410 Colvill St. W., Cannon Falls. Chicken dinner, live music, silent and live auction, raffle and games, craft/vendor market.
Sunday, Sep 15
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 12-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. The Christdala Church Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled the schoolhouse with photos and artifacts from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. www.christdala.com.
Valley Grove country social-- 1-4 p.m., Valley Grove Church, 9999 155th St. E., Nerstrand. Ride in a horse-drawn wagon over the prairie, skip over the grass to a polka, join in a sing along with traditional Nordic music.
Monday, Sep 16
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Sep 17
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
St. Olaf Student Recital-- 7-9 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. St. Olaf Orchestra Tour Soloist Auditions Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Contemporary Women Writers Book Group-- 7 p.m., Northfield Public Library.
Northfield Support Group for Families-- 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Room HS 222.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Breast Cancer Support Group-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Meeting Room A. Facilitated by the Breast Care Center. Patty Kark, 507-646-1455 or karkp@northfieldhospital.org
Northfield Community Toastmasters-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Open to all ages and skills levels — no admission fee.
Diabetes Support Group-- 7-8 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Kelly Gueldner, 651-214-7714, gueldnerk@northfieldhospital.org. Meeting Room A.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Sep 18
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Diane, 6514707367.