Friday, Nov. 15
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
American Legion ribs supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Ribs supper plus various entrees; includes salad bar. 507-334-8784.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al’s, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Boutique and Lunch• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Lunch — a sandwich, dessert bar, coffee and lemonade — will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m for $7. Contact co/chairs, Kris Raaen at 507-210-0290 or Jeanie Mortenson at 507-332-7003
Christmas wreath making, wine/hard cider tasting• 12-2 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. Montgomery Orchard, 15953 State Hwy. 99, Montgomery. Make your own wreath (materials provided, full glass of wine or hard cider included). Must be 21 to be served. Register: bit.ly/31YPRYj$38.
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Skate rentals available for $3. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Front Line Honors Ceremony• 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault . A dedicated flag raising along with a list of military personal who have lost their lives during the past month in the war will be honored and read.
All You Can Eat Breakfast Brunch• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $9, $4 ages six through 10, preschool free. Proceeds to Sharing Tree and Ronald McDonald House.
Christmas wreath making, wine/hard cider tasting• 12-2 p.m., Montgomery Orchard, 15953 State Hwy. 99, Montgomery. Make your own wreath (materials provided, full glass of wine or hard cider included). Must be 21 to be served. Register: bit.ly/31YPRYj$38.
WOTM Poultry Bingo• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Children welcome when accompanied by an adult. Lunch available. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Family concert• 3:30 p.m., Boe Memorial Chapel, 1500 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. The St. Olaf Orchestra presents a treat for the young and the young-at-heart. At 3 p.m., the orchestra hosts an Instrument Petting Zoo in front of the stage.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Skate rentals available for $3. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 18
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Cancer Support Group, District One Hospital — Virginia Piper Cancer Institute• 3-4:30 p.m., Cancer Support Group, 200 State Avenue, Administrative Conference Room on the main level, Faribault. Amy Selly, Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner will discuss coping with a cancer diagnosis during the education portion of the meeting from 3:00-3:45 p.m. The General Support session is 3:45-4:30 p.m. Call 507-497-3721. 507-497-3721.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) meeting• 10-11 a.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Rice County Sheriff, Troy Dunn speaking on Senior Safety and Current Issues.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, relishes, pudding
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Rice County Public Health public influenza vaccination clinic for adults• 12:15-1:15 p.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Lunch and Learn: What’s in a Spice Cake?• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Catered meal and nature presentation. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12, $10 members. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Euchre• 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)• 7 a.m., Bernie’s Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 507-210-9816.
Mexican Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
