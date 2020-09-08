BOYS SOCCER

Mankato West, 9 points

Mankato East, 7 points

Austin, 6 points

Northfield, 6 points

Winona, 4 points

Rochester Mayo, 3 points

Rochester Century, 3 points

Owatonna, 3 points

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points

Faribault, 0 points

Albert Lea, 0 points

Red Wing, 0 points

GIRLS SOCCER

Mankato East, 9 points

Northfield, 6 points

Rochester Century, 6 points

Mankato West, 6 points

Owatonna, 3 points

Austin, 3 points

Rochester Mayo, 3 points

Red Wing, 3 points

Winona, 3 points

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points

Faribault, 0 points

Albert Lea, 0 points

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE

Rochester Century, 3-0

Rochester Mayo, 3-0

Mankato East, 2-1

Mankato West, 2-1

Northfield, 2-1

Red Wing, 2-1

Rochester John Marshall, 2-1

Albert Lea, 1-2

Winona, 1-2

Austin, 0-3

Faribault, 0-3

Owatonna, 0-3

GIRLS TENNIS

Rochester Mayo, 4-0

Owatonna, 3-0

Northfield, 3-1

Winona 3-1

Rochester Century, 2-1

Rochester John Marshall, 2-1

Austin, 2-2

Red Wing, 1-2

Mankato East, 1-3

Mankato West, 0-2

Albert Lea, 0-4

Faribault, 0-4

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments