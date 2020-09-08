BOYS SOCCER
Mankato West, 9 points
Mankato East, 7 points
Austin, 6 points
Northfield, 6 points
Winona, 4 points
Rochester Mayo, 3 points
Rochester Century, 3 points
Owatonna, 3 points
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points
Faribault, 0 points
Albert Lea, 0 points
Red Wing, 0 points
GIRLS SOCCER
Mankato East, 9 points
Northfield, 6 points
Rochester Century, 6 points
Mankato West, 6 points
Owatonna, 3 points
Austin, 3 points
Rochester Mayo, 3 points
Red Wing, 3 points
Winona, 3 points
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points
Faribault, 0 points
Albert Lea, 0 points
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Rochester Century, 3-0
Rochester Mayo, 3-0
Mankato East, 2-1
Mankato West, 2-1
Northfield, 2-1
Red Wing, 2-1
Rochester John Marshall, 2-1
Albert Lea, 1-2
Winona, 1-2
Austin, 0-3
Faribault, 0-3
Owatonna, 0-3
GIRLS TENNIS
Rochester Mayo, 4-0
Owatonna, 3-0
Northfield, 3-1
Winona 3-1
Rochester Century, 2-1
Rochester John Marshall, 2-1
Austin, 2-2
Red Wing, 1-2
Mankato East, 1-3
Mankato West, 0-2
Albert Lea, 0-4
Faribault, 0-4