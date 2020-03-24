In this Feb. 22 file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, left, celebrates scoring his 1,000th career point with head coach Anthony Grant after an NCAA college basketball game against Duquesne, in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin and Grant have claimed top honors from The Associated Press after leading the Flyers to a No. 3 final ranking. Toppin was voted the AP men’s college basketball player of the year, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Grant is the AP coach of the year. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)