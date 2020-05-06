In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots’ Duron Harmon (21) and head coach Bill Belichick celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. Among Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula’s many achievements, his 347 victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stood out. But now Shula’s gone, and the title of winningest coach is in jeopardy. Bill Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 victories in 25 seasons and is still going strong with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)