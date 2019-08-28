To the editor:
The Owatonna Community Band would like to thank everyone for another great summer concert season of our 42nd year!
We are so grateful for the wonderful support from our amazing community. Special thanks to Owatonna Park & Rec, Jerry Besser from Tone Music and the Steele County Free Fair for their assistance, support and funding to keep our organization going.
Thank you to our talented directors, Pete Guenther and James Best.
And thank you to our dedicated volunteers, members and fans!
Amy Vincelli
Owatonna