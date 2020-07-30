The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Aug. 05
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, Aug. 06
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting• 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary• 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Friday, Aug. 07
Red Cross Blood Drive• 4-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS and enter Rice County Relay for Life.
28th Annual Rice County Relay for Life• 6-11 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. A modified event featuring a drive-thru Luminary event. Enter on the east side. Live broadcasts on KDHL. Uncle B's Last Chance BBQ Shack will also be on site. Luminaries may be purchased at the State Bank of Faribault. Calista Vos, calistavos@gmail.com, 952-412-2041.
Sunday, Aug. 09
Veseli Area Lions Club• 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.