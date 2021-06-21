Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, June 24
Tuscan Lodge No 77• 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave. NE, Waseca.
Friday, June 25
Barnyard Bash Family Farm Night• 5-8 p.m., Farm America, 7367 360th Ave., Waseca.
Monday, June 28
Waseca Food Shelf application process begins• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waseca Food Shelf, 113 2nd Ave. NW, Waseca.
Wednesday, June 30
Pfeffer• 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.