Thursday, June 3

Waseca Rotary Club• 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr., Waseca.

Monday, June 7

Potluck• 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.

Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club• 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW, in the Media Center

Tuesday, June 8

Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.

Wednesday, June 9

Pfeffer• 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.

