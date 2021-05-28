Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, June 3
Waseca Rotary Club• 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr., Waseca.
Monday, June 7
Potluck• 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club• 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW, in the Media Center
Tuesday, June 8
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Wednesday, June 9
Pfeffer• 1 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.