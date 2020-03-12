This Feb. 24, 2020 photo provided by Greg and Rose Yerex shows them in a hospital in Nagoya, Japan. Former passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, they both tested positive for the coronavirus. Rose has since tested negative for the virus but decided to stay with Greg until he is cleared to leave. The couple said they’re happy to have each other, but that living in isolation has been difficult. “I just want to go home and be normal,” Greg said. (AP)