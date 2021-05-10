The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, May 13
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, May 14
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Adults, children age 6 and older required to wear a mask. Children ages 2 to 5 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. Attendance limited to 15 participants per day, first come, first served basis. For children birth through Kindergarten, all children are welcome to attend with an adult. Daycares are also welcome.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, May 15
Rice County Historical Society's Annual Spring Flea Market• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Tiffany Tripp at cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 507-491-8188.
Rice County Fair Food Truck Event• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Contact John Dvorak at jdvorak.ricecountyfair@gmail.com or call 952-594-4599 for more information.
Stewardship Day: Woodland Warriors• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Bring gloves, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water. Register online at River Bend.
Sacred Relics Of The Saints: Treasures Of The Church• 6 p.m., Church of St. Dominic, 104 Linden St. N, Northfield. Vatican collection of over 150 relics. http://TreasuresOfTheChurch.com.
Sunday, May 16
Rice County Fair Food Truck Event• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Contact John Dvorak at jdvorak.ricecountyfair@gmail.com or call 952-594-4599 for more information.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Tuesday, May 18
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, May 19
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Adults, children age 6 and older required to wear a mask. Children ages 2 to 5 welcome to wear a mask, but not required. Attendance limited to 15 participants per day, first come, first served basis. For children birth through Kindergarten, all children are welcome to attend with an adult. Daycares are also welcome.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.