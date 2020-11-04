TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If you’re compiling a list of reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have emerged as one of the top teams in the NFL, don’t forget to include a pair of high draft picks brought in to help Tom Brady be successful.
Tackle Tristan Wirfs has helped solidify an offensive line protecting the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and opening holes for an improved rushing attack featuring Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., is quickly making a name for himself, too, as part of a stout defense that forced two more turnovers to key a 25-23 come-from-behind victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.
Winfield, the son of former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr., sealed the win by breaking up a potential game-tying, 2-point conversion pass in the end zone with 28 seconds remaining.
The second-round draft pick from Minnesota initially was called for pass interference, but the flag was picked up after officials huddled to discuss the play.
“The ball hit Antoine in the back. To me, it was no pass interference. I thought it was a good call. I don’t know why it took so long” for officials to pick up the flag,” coach Bruce Arians said.
“He’s been consistent since the day he’s gotten here. He verbalizes so much out on the field, which most rookies just will not do — even second-year players,” Arians said. “He’s a baller He’s got it in his bloodlines, and there’s no stage that’s too big for him.”
The Bucs feel the same way about Wirfs, a first-round pick drafted 13th overall out of Iowa. Like Winfield, he’s been a starter since Day 1.
“He’s just a really smart player, a very, very gifted athlete, also. He’s had some of the best pass rushers in the league up against him,” Arians said. “(Khalil) Mack got him a couple of times, but other than that he’s held his own every single week.”