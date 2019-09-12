Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 11, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class AAAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville North (3) (2-0) 48 T1

2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 46 T1

3. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3

4. Wayzata (2-0) 37 4

5. Prior Lake (2-0) 27 6

6. Eastview (2-0) 20 8

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) 18 7

8. Champlin Park (2-0) 17 T10

9. Mounds View (2-0) 12 NR

10. Farmington (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Edina 1.

Class AAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Owatonna (7) (2-0) 70 1

2. St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 60 2

3. Elk River (2-0) 54 3

4. Alexandria (2-0) 51 T4

5. Chaska (2-0) 44 6

6. Bemidji (2-0) 31 7

7. Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-0) 29 8

8. Tartan (2-0) 15 NR

9. Hastings (2-0) 14 10

10. Mankato West (1-1) 8 T4

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 6, Spring Lake Park 2, Rochester Century 1.

Class AAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. SMB-Wolfpack (8) (2-0) 80 2

2. Hutchinson (2-0) 72 1

3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2-0) 54 4

(tie) Winona (2-0) 54 3

5. Delano (2-0) 47 6

6. Holy Angels (2-0) 38 5

7. Detroit Lakes (2-0) 29 8

8. Fridley (2-0) 24 9

9. Becker (1-1) 14 7

10. Marshall (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Anthony 7, Jordan 7, Rocori 3, Simley 1, Mound-Westonka 1, Hermantown 1.

Class AAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Pierz (4) (2-0) 74 3

2. Waseca (3) (2-0) 72 2

3. Jackson County Central (2-0) 56 4

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 47 5

5. Dassel-Cokato (2-0) 43 T6

6. Albany (2-0) 34 T6

7. Stewartville (1) (2-0) 26 NR

8. Aitkin (2-0) 18 NR

9. Annandale (2-0) 17 8

(tie) Perham (2-0) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Cannon Falls 16, Rochester Lourdes 13, Breck 6, Minnewaska 1.

Class AA

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (6) (2-0) 60 1

2. Barnesville (2-0) 46 T4

3. Redwood Valley (2-0) 39 T4

4. Minneapolis North (2-0) 37 2

5. Pipestone (2-0) 28 8

6. Moose Lake-Willow River (2-0) 26 7

7. Chatfield (2-0) 24 6

8. Paynesville (1-1) 20 3

9. West Central-Ashby (2-0) 10 T9

10. Eden Valley-Watkins (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lewiston-Altura 6, Pillager 6, Blue Earth Area 6, Maple Lake 5, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 5, St. Charles 4.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. BOLD (2) (2-0) 56 1

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3) (2-0) 54 3

3. Blooming Prairie (1) (2-0) 51 2

4. Minneota (2-0) 35 5

(tie) United South Central (2-0) 35 T6

6. Mayer Lutheran (2-0) 26 9

7. Springfield (2-0) 24 T6

8. Polk County West (2-0) 14 T10

9. Upsala-Swanville (2-0) 9 NR

10. Wabasso (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 7, Goodhue 4, Underwood 2, Murray County Central 2, Ada-Borup 2, Canby 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Grand Meadow (5) (2-0) 59 1

2. Mountain Lake Area (2-0) 53 3

3. Cromwell (1-1) 36 T5

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) 35 T5

5. Verndale (2-0) 31 7

6. Stephen-Argyle (1-1) 27 4

7. Hills-Beaver Creek (2-0) 17 T10

8. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) (2-0) 16 NR

9. Spring Grove (1-1) 13 2

10. Southland (2-0) 7 NR

(tie) Brandon-Evansville (2-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Edgerton 6, Win-E-Mac 5, Nicollet 5, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 4, Fertile-Beltrami 4, Kittson County Central 3, McGregor 1, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 1.

Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.

