Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 11, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class AAAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville North (3) (2-0) 48 T1
2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 46 T1
3. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3
4. Wayzata (2-0) 37 4
5. Prior Lake (2-0) 27 6
6. Eastview (2-0) 20 8
7. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) 18 7
8. Champlin Park (2-0) 17 T10
9. Mounds View (2-0) 12 NR
10. Farmington (2-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Edina 1.
Class AAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Owatonna (7) (2-0) 70 1
2. St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 60 2
3. Elk River (2-0) 54 3
4. Alexandria (2-0) 51 T4
5. Chaska (2-0) 44 6
6. Bemidji (2-0) 31 7
7. Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-0) 29 8
8. Tartan (2-0) 15 NR
9. Hastings (2-0) 14 10
10. Mankato West (1-1) 8 T4
Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 6, Spring Lake Park 2, Rochester Century 1.
Class AAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. SMB-Wolfpack (8) (2-0) 80 2
2. Hutchinson (2-0) 72 1
3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2-0) 54 4
(tie) Winona (2-0) 54 3
5. Delano (2-0) 47 6
6. Holy Angels (2-0) 38 5
7. Detroit Lakes (2-0) 29 8
8. Fridley (2-0) 24 9
9. Becker (1-1) 14 7
10. Marshall (2-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Anthony 7, Jordan 7, Rocori 3, Simley 1, Mound-Westonka 1, Hermantown 1.
Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Pierz (4) (2-0) 74 3
2. Waseca (3) (2-0) 72 2
3. Jackson County Central (2-0) 56 4
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 47 5
5. Dassel-Cokato (2-0) 43 T6
6. Albany (2-0) 34 T6
7. Stewartville (1) (2-0) 26 NR
8. Aitkin (2-0) 18 NR
9. Annandale (2-0) 17 8
(tie) Perham (2-0) 17 10
Others receiving votes: Cannon Falls 16, Rochester Lourdes 13, Breck 6, Minnewaska 1.
Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (2-0) 60 1
2. Barnesville (2-0) 46 T4
3. Redwood Valley (2-0) 39 T4
4. Minneapolis North (2-0) 37 2
5. Pipestone (2-0) 28 8
6. Moose Lake-Willow River (2-0) 26 7
7. Chatfield (2-0) 24 6
8. Paynesville (1-1) 20 3
9. West Central-Ashby (2-0) 10 T9
10. Eden Valley-Watkins (2-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Lewiston-Altura 6, Pillager 6, Blue Earth Area 6, Maple Lake 5, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 5, St. Charles 4.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. BOLD (2) (2-0) 56 1
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (3) (2-0) 54 3
3. Blooming Prairie (1) (2-0) 51 2
4. Minneota (2-0) 35 5
(tie) United South Central (2-0) 35 T6
6. Mayer Lutheran (2-0) 26 9
7. Springfield (2-0) 24 T6
8. Polk County West (2-0) 14 T10
9. Upsala-Swanville (2-0) 9 NR
10. Wabasso (2-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 7, Goodhue 4, Underwood 2, Murray County Central 2, Ada-Borup 2, Canby 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Grand Meadow (5) (2-0) 59 1
2. Mountain Lake Area (2-0) 53 3
3. Cromwell (1-1) 36 T5
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) 35 T5
5. Verndale (2-0) 31 7
6. Stephen-Argyle (1-1) 27 4
7. Hills-Beaver Creek (2-0) 17 T10
8. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) (2-0) 16 NR
9. Spring Grove (1-1) 13 2
10. Southland (2-0) 7 NR
(tie) Brandon-Evansville (2-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Edgerton 6, Win-E-Mac 5, Nicollet 5, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 4, Fertile-Beltrami 4, Kittson County Central 3, McGregor 1, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 1.