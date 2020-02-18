Thursday, Feb 20
Student Recital: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. The General Student Recital is made up of music majors and non-music majors performing solo works. For more information, contact Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Public Open Skate: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Tickets are $5 general public, $2 for spouses. Dependents of St. Olaf faculty and staff should present an ID. Skates are provided for rental. Must sign a waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Thursday’s Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
”Big Night Out” Recruitment Event: 5:30-7 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S, Unit 2. Learn more about the Big Brother Big Sister program.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. For more information, contact info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
”Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018” book talk: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Northfield Historical Society, 408 Division St., Northfield. Presented by co-authors Susan Hvistendahl and Jeffrey Sauve. For more information, contact Susan Hvistendahl, susanhv@hotmail.com, 507-650-0070.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Junior Recital: 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. The recital will feature BM violin performance major Lauren Zimmerman. For more information, contact Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Friday, Feb 21
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Dad’s Belgian Waffle Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Northfield High School. Tickets are $10 per person and free for ages five and under.
Art Exhibit: 20/20 Vision Opening Reception: 5 p.m., Flaten Art Museum, St. Olaf College.
Collaborative Faculty Recital: 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Feb 22
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be available. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Sunday, Feb 23
Carleton Chinese Music Ensemble Concert: 3-4:15 p.m., Weitz Center for Creativity, Third Street East, Northfield.
Guest Artist Recital: Sean Chen, piano: 8:15-10:15 p.m., St. Olaf College, Christiansen Hall of Music, Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. For more information, contact Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568. https://www.seanchenpiano.com/.
Monday, Feb 24
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Science Fiction Book Group: 7 p.m., the Science Fiction Book Group meets the last Monday of each month at Northfield Public Library.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Feb 25
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be available. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Feb 26
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting: 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank — second floor, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield. For more information, contact Jarid Finstuen at jaridf@community-resourcebank.com or 507-645-3110.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group: 2-3:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. For more information, contact Kathy Lathrop, 507-646-1195 or lathropk@northfieldhospital.org, or Maria Bohl, 507-646-8840 or bohlm@northfieldhospital.org.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane at 651-470-7367.