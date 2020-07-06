The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 8
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing Distributions• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing distributions in parking lot if weather permits. Next food distribution Friday, June 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Thursday, July 9
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
River Bend Book Club in July• 7-8 p.m., Online via Google Meet. Club will meet to discuss the book virtually through Google Meet. Any valid email can join the meet, but you must register to receive the meeting links. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, July 10
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing & Food Distributions• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Clothing distributions in parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Food distribution from 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Story Adventures on Facebook Live• 10-10:30 a.m., Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Tuesday, July 14
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Beef commercial, mixed vegetables, fruit, relishes and dessert