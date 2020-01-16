The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team put on cruise control Friday night as they rode their way to an easy victory over Faribault, winning 61-35.
“Continued to make improvement every game. The girls did a good job moving the ball and finding their open teammates on offense. We turn around and play Grand Meadow tomorrow in Kasson at 10 am,” coach Onika Peterson said.
Freshman Sidney Schultz finished with 12 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals on the game. Hallie Schultz also filled up her stat line as she recorded nine points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Sophomore Sophie Stork was a huge part of the win as they toasted Faribault for 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Teagan Sutter and Aubrey Fischer each had three points. Sutter also chipped in three rebounds while Erin Jacobson had three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sarah Johnsons totaled five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in the dominating victory.
The girls record is currently 8-6 overall and they are 3-4 within conference play. Their next game will take place on Friday night against Medford at 7:15 p.m.