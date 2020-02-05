Waseca’s Kyreese Willingham needed 28 points to reach 1,000 career points Tuesday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Waseca High School. He nearly had it by halftime in a 101-46 rout of the Panthers.
Willingham scored the first basket of the second half to reach 1,000 career points after he scored 26 first-half points, which was more than NRHEG (3-18, 1-9 Gopher) scored in the first half. The Class 2A second-ranked Bluejays (16-5, 7-0 Big South) led 62-21 at halftime.
“A lot of his teammates were excited for him to get that 1,000th point and they fed him the ball pretty well,” Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said. “Every time he was open, somebody found him and he ended up making the shot more than he didn’t. He just scored in a variety of ways.”
Willingham became the third Bluejays player to reach 1,000 career points this season, joining Ryan Dufault and Andrew Morgan.
“Andrew already had it so I wanted to get with him so it feels pretty good to get it,” Willingham said. “Pretty amazing, not many people do it. You feel pretty good about yourself when you get it.”
Willingham finished with a game-high 30 points and shot 14 of 25 from the field for 56 percent. Dufault finished with 17 points while Morgan scored 13 on 6 of 6 shooting. Matt Seberson finished with 11 while Jacob Hulscher hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Jay Lewer also had nine points. Waseca shot 57 percent from the field as a team, pulldown 51 rebounds, including 28 offensive rebounds.
The Bluejays shot such a high percentage by getting out in transition early and rebounding well.
“A lot of times the easiest way to score is a layup and the way you get layups is in transition,” Anderson said. “A lot of times when we rebound the basketball, we like to get out in transition and get layups if we can first. We got a lot of stops tonight and that led to our runaway dunks and layups.”
Lonnie Wilson paced the Panthers with 17 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Porter Peterson finished with eight points and Daxter Lee scored seven.
“I thought right away we started off well,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “I was kind of hoping that it would’ve been a little more competitive with them.”
The Panthers ran their offense well in the halfcourt at times but couldn’t sustain a consistency throughout the game.
“I thought once we got into the halfcourt, we did have some guys move a little bit, cut and got some looks,” Lundberg said. “We just didn’t finish.”
Marshall downs Waseca in possible conference championship preview
Big South Conference leaders Marshall and Waseca met in a possible prelude to the conference championship with the Class 3A No. 5-ranked Tigers holding off the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bluejays Saturday 70-59 in Marshall.
Waseca (15-5, 7-0 Big South East) struggled offensively in the first half and when it did make a run in the second half, Marshall (18-1, 9-0 Big South West) answered with a 3-pointer.
“We had a difficult time winning loose balls and getting defensive stops,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson said. “We really started to execute and pass the ball well in the second half but Marshall got some big 3-pointers every time we made a run at them.”
Matthew Hmielewski and Josh Baker combined for eight 3-pointers for the Tigers. Hmielewski led the team with 23 points and Baker added 17 points. Bryce Lance finished with 13 points for Marshall, which led 32-21 at halftime.
Waseca shot 43 percent from the field and went just 5 of 14 on 3-pointers for 35 percent shooting.
Kyreese Willingham led the Bluejays with 18 points. Andrew Morgan finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Matt Seberson added 13 points and Ryan Dufault had nine points, four steals and four assists.
Waseca battles past St. Peter
Waseca fought through some adversity Thursday to come up with a 69-54 victory over St. Peter in St. Peter.
The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bluejays (15-4, 7-0 Big South) endured a physical game that saw them lose starting point guard Ryan Dufault for the second half after splitting his chin on a play but Kyreese Willingham did more than pick up the slack.
Willingham led Waseca with 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting. He grabbed 10 rebounds, finished with six assists and three blocks while going 7 of 9 from the free throw line.
“He shot the ball well, shot free throws well and got to the lane to score,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson.
That helped with the Saints (12-6, 5-2 Big South) doubling post Andrew Morgan most of the game. Morgan still finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
St. Peter jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game before Waseca rallied to tie the game and eventually build a 37-17 halftime lead.
The Saints cut the lead to 11 in the second half before the Bluejays started to pull away. Wyatt Olson led St. Peter with 14 points. Ethan Volk and Josh Johnson each scored 12 points.
“It was a grind-it-out game,” Anderson said.
Waseca shot 25 of 51 from the field and had just four turnovers for the game.