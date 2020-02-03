Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Feb 5
Ring the Bell Fitness • 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Feb 6
Le Sueur Saddle Club• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School, 511 1/2 N 4th St, Le Sueur. First Thursday of the month, at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Nov. through April, and at the Le Sueur Saddle Club Arena May through Oct, for more information call 507-246-5347.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
American Legion Post 55 meeting• 7 p.m., at City Hall, 203 S. 2nd St., Le Sueur. For information contact Larry Bruender, 612-756-1829.
Knights of Columbus• 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Hall, 165 N Waterville Ave., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever Chapter• 7:30 p.m., Montgomery American Legion, 102 Elm Ave SW. Call Greg Busch 507-744-2026.
Friday, Feb 7
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Feb 8
Paper Making Valentines• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones and the earth how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner• 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Feb 09
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Feb 10
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Feb 11
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Treasures in Town Annual Meeting• 10 a.m., at AgQuest Minnesota River Insurance Meeting Room, 301 N. Main St., Le Sueur. For more information contact: Edrie Barton, Treasures in Town President at edrie.barton@gmail.com.
Homeschool Series: Cross-Country Skiing• 1-3 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Programs designed just for homeschool classes. Learn about cross-country ski equipment and techniques before embarking on a beginner rated tour. All equipment provided. Ages 10 plus. Reservations required online by February 9 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Jordan Chapter 108 — Order of the Eastern Star• 8 p.m., Masonic Hall of Le Sueur, 128 N 5th St., Le Sueur.
Wednesday, Feb 12
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
State of the City and School Address• 8 a.m., The Depot, 408 Main St. West, New Prague. 7:30 a.m. social. Complimentary breakfast.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Wine Blending• 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. One bottle to take home. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com$35/person or $45/couple.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.