The Section 1A True Team swimming and diving meet was held Monday afternoon in Austin, a few days later than originally planned due to weather.
The Falcons swam against six other teams and placed 6th out of seven overall. Faribault finished with a team score of 472, well ahead of Albert Lea (192 points) but far behind fifth-place Mankato East/Loyola (891 points).
“We had a solid performance at the True Team meet on Monday,” Faribault swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller said. “Due to weather problems we hadn’t had a practice since last Wednesday, so we were a little rusty, but I thought we swam pretty well.”
With the meet being a True Team meet, Fuller was able to enter almost all of his athletes, which gave them a chance to swim in multiple events.
Diver James Ohlemann had Faribault’s best individual finish, as he placed a strong third in the 1-meter diving event. Ohlemann secured 26 team points for the Falcons after receiving a score of 282.95.
Simley’s Garrett Kaiser and Austin’s Riley Norton finished first and second in the 1-meter competition with scores of 437.50 and 363.80, respectively. Austin’s Riley Ferguson was fourth with a score of 245.15, while Faribault’s Chriztopher Ferris placed eight with a score of 204.25.
Reilly Akemann also had a strong day for the Falcons after finishing fourth in the 50-yard freestyle event. Akemann’s time was 23.65 seconds, which was less than a second behind the first-place finisher, Winona’s Alex Jorgensen.
Akemann was also strong in the 100 freestyle, where he placed eighth with a time of 53.21. Will Tuma was right behind him in ninth with a time of 54.02, while Mitchell Hanson finished in 14th with a time of 58.14.
The Falcons had a third-place finishing team in the 200 freestyle relay, with the team consisting of Tanner Longshore, Akemann, Hanson and Tuma. Their time of 1:37.75 was only a half-second off the pace of a team from second-place Simley.
The same team — Akemann, Hanson, Longshore and Tuma — also swam its way to a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:40.25.
Faribault’s next swimming and diving meet is a 6 p.m. dual Friday at Northfield.
Huskies clip Falcon girls hockey
Faribault’s girls hockey team hasn’t felt the sting of defeat often. The Falcons were 15-3 overall (and 11-2 in the Big 9 Conference) heading into a big-time showdown against the Owatonna Huskies on Monday, which doubled as senior night for Faribault.
The Falcons were looking to avenge one of their losses — a 5-4 overtime loss at Owatonna back on Dec. 10. Unfortunately, the Huskies stung the Falcons on Monday evening by erasing an early 1-0 deficit and surging to a commanding 6-1 win.
Haley Lang had given the Falcons an early lead on an unassisted, even-strength goal just five minutes, nine seconds into the first period, but Owatonna’s Chloe Schmidt answered just 20 seconds later to even the score at 1-1.
Faribault had hoped to start the second period off strong, as the Huskies had two skaters in the penalty box to open the period, but the Falcons were unable to capitalize. Instead, it was Owatonna that surged ahead just a few minutes later, and once the Huskies had the lead, they never relinquished it.
Schmidt struck again about six minutes into the second period to put the Huskies up 2-1, but they didn’t stop there. Ezra Oien took over the scoring duties from Schmidt with a power play goal at the 8:17 mark of the second period, and Oien added two more goals late in the third period to put the Falcons away.
The Huskies controlled the tempo against the Falcons by outshooting them 14-5 in the first period and 13-5 in the third period. Both teams attempted just nine shots on the goal in the second, but only Owatonna was able to capitalize.
With the win, Owatonna moved into a tie for first place in the Big 9 Conference. The Huskies are 13-1 in the conference while Northfield is 9-0, but the two teams are tied with 32 points
Faribault now sits at 11-3 in the Big 9 with 26 points, good enough for third place. The Falcons will look to bounce back on Thursday with a non-conference game in Worthington.