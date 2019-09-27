MADISON, Wis. — Pat Fitzgerald is one of Jonathan Taylor’s biggest fans.
In fact, Northwestern’s coach said he feels Wisconsin’s All-American running back is the best player in the country.
“If I had a Heisman vote right now, he’s getting my vote,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s playing outstanding, absolutely outstanding, football. ... JT’s been a great player since the minute he walked into this league, and he’s playing at as high of a level as any running back that I’ve seen in my time here.”
Fitzgerald and the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will look to slow down the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner when they face the eighth-ranked Badgers (3-0, 1-0) on Saturday.
Taylor was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Michigan last week. Taylor scored twice and became the first Wisconsin player in history to rush for at least 200 yards (203) against the Wolverines.
Taylor has rushed for at least 100 yards in 25 of his 30 career games. None of those 25 games were against the Wildcats, who are coming off a loss to Michigan State.
Taylor has faced Northwestern twice in his career and has been held to a total of 126 yards on 30 carries, just 4.2 yards per carry and 63 per game. He had just 46 yards on 11 carries and two fumbles in a 31-17 loss on the road to the Wildcats last season.
“Those guys play well off blocks,” Taylor said of the Northwestern defenders. “They fill gaps really well and they play with length.”
TOP-RANKED DEFENSE: Wisconsin gave up its first touchdown of the year last week to Michigan after beginning the season with over 160 straight scoreless minutes. The Badgers’ defense is giving up an average of just 27 yards rushing per game, which leads the nation. Wisconsin also ranks No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (4.7 points per game), total defense (171.3 yards per game) and pass efficiency defense (75.7).
FAMILIAR TERRITORY: The Wildcats are staring at a potential 1-3 record for the second straight season. A year ago, Northwestern went on a run to the Big Ten West title, its first trip to the conference championship game and a victory in the Holiday Bowl. But starting slow is a trend they would like to end.
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, Neb.— Justin Fields has been sensational in four games. Now it’s time to see what he can do in a hostile environment.
Fields leads fifth-ranked Ohio State into its toughest game to date when it visits 90,000-seat Memorial Stadium to play Nebraska on Saturday night.
The transfer from Georgia has had a hand in 19 touchdowns, and the Buckeyes have outscored their competition 214-36. That includes a 41-point win at Indiana, where thousands of Ohio State fans made their presence felt throughout the stadium.
But a nationally televised night game, in front of a crowd jazzed up by a morning visit from ESPN’s “College GameDay” and an afternoon of pregaming in campus parking lots and downtown Lincoln, should make for a rowdy atmosphere.
“You can’t make a game bigger than it is,” Fields said. “If you do that, I guess you’ll end up not playing to your full potential. So just treating this like any other game and doing the same things we’ve been doing the past four weeks... I think the team is just going to play our game, and if we do that it will be enough to win the game.”
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had their way with the Cornhuskers the last time they played in Lincoln, winning 56-14 against the Mike Riley-coached team that was about to go into a free fall to end the 2017 season.
Scott Frost’s first Nebraska team played Ohio State to within 36-31 in Columbus last year, and the Huskers (3-1, 1-0) believe they have narrowed the gap physically since then. Things also have changed mentally.
“I would just say the confidence that we belong on the same field with them and that we can play them as closely as possible, believing we can win if we play our best football,” linebacker Mohamed Barry said.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been inconsistent through three games but played some of the best ball of his career in bringing his team back from a two-touchdown deficit in the second half to win at Illinois last week. Martinez played a strong game against the Buckeyes last season, and this year the Huskers have a new threat in freshman running back-wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
The Huskers’ defense has improved up front and should put up more resistance to Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins, who ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s game and 106 yards and a TD the year before. He comes into the game second in Big Ten rushing at 119 yards per game.
“Got a real big challenge ahead of us this week, by far the best team that we’ve played,” first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “Not only just talent and coaching but also the environment we’re going to be walking into. Scott has done a great job of building this team up.”
Middle Tenn. State at No. 14 Iowa, 11 a.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — With a win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, No. 14 Iowa will move to 4-0 for the fifth time in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons in charge.
History shows that the Hawkeyes could be in for a big season if that’s the case.
Iowa won at least 10 games after starting 4-0 in 2003, 2009 and 2015, the last of which ended with an unbeaten regular season. The Hawkeyes (1-0 Big Ten) have looked like the kind of team that can go on such a run again this fall, thanks to a defense that’s allowing just 10.3 points per game and a quarterback, senior Nate Stanley, who has yet to throw an interception this season.
Injuries, especially in the secondary, could be a reason for caution.
“We have got a lot of guys out. It’s concerning every week. It was extremely concerning the last time we played,” Ferentz said. “I looked over (on Tuesday), half our two-deep in the secondary is in street clothes watching practice.”
Banged up or not, Iowa is a 24-point favorite over a team that has beaten five Power Five opponents since 2008.