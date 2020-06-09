COVID-19’s toll in Minnesota continued Tuesday as the state Health Department reported 1,217 people have died from the disease during the pandemic, 20 more than Monday.
The number of people currently hospitalized, however, remained fairly stable at 455, and those needing intensive care remained just under 200. Those metrics are closely watched by state officials as they try to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the state health care system.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 593, including three deaths. Steele County is next with 173 confirmed and no deaths, while Blue Earth County has 153 confirmed and one death. Le Sueur County has 50 confirmed and one death; Nicollet County 91 confirmed and 11 deaths; Waseca County 32 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 83 confirmed and seven deaths; Brown County 17 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 19 confirmed and one death.
Public Health officials in Rice County noted that at least part of the recent spike in cases in the area can be attributed to a higher rate of testing. Area businesses who are screening employees each time they arrive for work is also contributing to the higher number of confirmed cases, officials said.
In Nicollet County, the death toll is higher due to impact on the elderly community. At least one assisted living facility in the county reported a couple dozen cases, though it did not report the number of deaths from its facility. All deaths in the county have been to residents in their 80s or 90s.
The newest numbers come a day after officials acknowledged the recent, positive trend in hospitalizations and ICU cases but cautioned people not to be complacent.
Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Monday that while it was encouraging to see current hospitalizations stabilize and ICU cases dip, officials remain concerned “because we have seen deaths in healthy, younger adults. That is very sobering.”
Because the virus is new, she added, “we’re continuing to be cautious on how we view things.”
While most COVID-19 deaths have involved people in long-term care with underlying health problems, Malcolm said one of the people reported in Monday’s death count was a person in their 20s with no underlying health conditions.
The department over the weekend reported another person in their 20s dying from COVID-19.
No guidance yet on K-12 school year
Asked about when state K-12 public schools would receive guidance on opening school buildings in the fall, Minnesota health officials said school leaders should still be preparing multiple scenarios to start the school year.
“We just don’t now what the state of the epidemic will be at that time,” Malcolm said Monday. “We appreciate people are looking for clarity” but officials haven’t set a date yet to answer the question.
Ehresmann said her agency and the Education Department are in consultation about how the coronavirus could impact the next school year. It could be midsummer before districts learn if they’ll have to continue distance learning or can reopen their buildings.
“Part of the goal is to make sure that there are options available for the fall so that there is time to plan,” she said, “so that we can be nimble if we have to make adaptations given a change in how the virus behaves.”
More openings Wednesday
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a further loosening of restrictions on businesses and other aspects of society during the coronavirus pandemic beginning Wednesday.
Among the changes:
- Indoor restaurant and bar service and personal services can open at 50 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.
- Places of worship can also hold services at 50 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.
- Entertainment venues can open 25 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.
- Personal care services, including salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors, can work indoors at 50 percent capacity.
- Gyms, yoga studio and fitness centers can reopen 25 percent capacity with a 250-person limit.
About 85 percent of the Minnesotans confirmed with COVID-19 during the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. But officials continued their plea to Minnesotans to continue staying 6 feet apart, wear masks and stay home if they feel ill.
The reopenings come as health leaders worry about the potential for a spurt of new cases coming from the protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing.
Malcolm on Monday said several community testing sites would open Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis and St. Paul to test people who were part of the Floyd protests, cleanup efforts or observing the protests.
Meatpacking hot spots remain
Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
In southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County, where an outbreak hit Worthington’s massive JBS pork plant, about 1 in 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases.
By Tuesday, there were 1,597 confirmed cases, the same as Monday — the first time in nearly a month without a daily increase — although the numbers are rising at a much slower rate than in previous weeks.
The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since partially reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.
An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Tuesday, confirmed cases were at 2,076 with 17 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.
On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 526 people have now tested positive in the county.
While the counts in those counties are high relative to their population, officials say the growth in new cases in those areas appears to be stabilizing.
Mower County in southern Minnesota, another county with a large meatpacking presence, is becoming a hot spot.
Mower County has jumped the past few weeks, reporting a total of 537 positive COVID-19 cases now with two deaths as of Tuesday. The Rochester, Minn., Post-Bulletin reported recently that two meat plants in Austin, Minn., are seeing COVID-19 cases rise rapidly.
St. Paul school board cancels meeting after Xiong’s death
The St. Paul Public School Board has canceled its meeting Tuesday out of respect for chair Marny Xiong, who died Sunday of COVID-19.
The board had been set to discuss its contract with the St. Paul Police Department at their meeting. The discussion comes after the University of Minnesota and Minneapolis Public Schools have both ended contracts with their city’s police department following the killing of George Floyd.
Officials with the St. Paul school district say they'll schedule the board meeting for another time.
