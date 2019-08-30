To the editor:
We’re living in a time when the government and media are obsessed with making everyone healthier. The problem is it is very lopsided and senseless. In order to make young people healthier, the government now says that no tobacco can be sold to anyone under 21. But they can join the military and get killed or maimed in a senseless war at age 18. They can’t drink alcohol until they are 21, but they can buy marijuana and any dangerous street drug much younger than that, while the police turn a blind eye. It takes many years for tobacco products to do damage to the human body, but it takes only minutes, sometimes seconds, for a powerful street drug to kill a human body. So which is healthier? Which safer?
A restaurant just opened in California where anyone can smoke pot at their table. But could anyone smoke a cigarette while sitting at the table? No! Never! Because tobacco is considered very unhealthy, even dangerous while pot is considered not dangerous, even healthy. How mixed up is that? When smoked, marijuana affects the brain, much like alcohol. It makes the smoker “high” — sluggish and disoriented. Put that person behind the wheel of a car and they are just as dangerous as a drunk driver. Is that healthy? Is that safe? Also doctors have come out with reports that long-term smoking of pot actually creates gum disease and the loss of teeth. Does that sound healthy?
No matter how many people tout the health benefits of marijuana, it’s still a drug. That makes it toxic. People might find out some day, too late, that the hard sell of “healthy” marijuana will turn out to be just another marketing scam. People with diseased gums and no teeth and heaven knows how many other ailments. That’s if you just stick to smoking pot. But for many, pot leads to stronger drugs with dangerous results, like overdose deaths. Is that healthy? Is that safe? Back in the old days when teenagers smoked cigarettes, those cigarettes could have led to lung cancer after about 50 years. Now they smoke pot which quickly leads to street drugs which quickly lead to death. If every street drug were totally unavailable everywhere in the U.S., I might believe the message of tobacco not being healthy for our young people. But in our current situation, raising the legal age of smoking is just another political act of control over the masses. I don’t smoke, but I might start just to prove I still have the freedom to do so before the government says I can’t. At any age.
Deborah Williamson
Owatonna