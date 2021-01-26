THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Hastings, Northfield, Rochester John Marshall alpine ski at Welch Village, 5 p.m.

Austin boys basketball at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Owatonna boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Owatonna girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Austin girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Albert Lea, Owatonna wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m. (non-conference)

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

Northfield, Prior Lake wrestling at Waconia, 11 a.m.

Faribault boys basketball at Northfield, 1:30 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Faribault, 2:30 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Rochester Century, 2:45 p.m.

Northfield, Winona dance at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.

Northfield gymnastics at Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, 6:30 p.m., Gage Elementary School

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Northfield alpine ski at Mount Kato Ski Area, 5 p.m.

Austin, Northfield wrestling at Faribault, 5:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Mankato East, Mankato West gymnastics at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester Mayo girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

Mankato West girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Park Reserve, 1:30 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall boys swimming and diving vs. Northfield, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Northfield wrestling at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Winona boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

Northfield gymnastics at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Winona girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Albert Lea boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 10 a.m.

Northfield, Rochester Mayo dance at Albert Lea, 1:30 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

