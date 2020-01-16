Baristas prepare drinks at a Starbucks on South Claiborne Ave. in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Starbucks, the home of the $4 latte, is expanding a program to open coffee shops in poor neighborhoods. The Seattle-based company plans to open or remodel 85 stores by 2025 in rural and urban communities across the U.S. Each store will have event space, and Starbucks will work with local United Way chapters to offer programs like youth job training. (AP)