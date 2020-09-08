The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Courageous Conversations: Racial Justice, with Bishop Regina Hassanally• 7-8 p.m., via Zoom. “Made in God’s Image: The Church’s Call to Work for Racial Justice.” Register at stjohnsnorthfield.org/courageous.
Friday, Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Ceremony• 7:46 a.m., Faribault Fire Hall, 122 NW 2nd St., Faribault. Plenty of room to spread out and the city will take the needed precautions due to the pandemic. The ceremony is expected to be finished by 8 a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Drive through Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Women of the Moose Garage Sale• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Huge garage sale with new and gently used items. Something for everyone. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
2020 Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt• 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Labs Unlimited Kennels, 8281 190th Street West, Faribault. Learn about pheasant hunting by taking the field with an experienced hunter and his dog. Open to youth under 18 with a valid Firearms Safety Certificate. Two time slots: 8:30 am and 11:30 am. Space is limited. Contact Scott Allen at 507-317-1909 or ricecountypheasants@gmail.com.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Casual league for all youth 3½ to 18. No experience or equipment necessary. Coaching included. Cost is $10 per week plus league fees ($12-$25). Some financial assistance may be available.For more info or to sign up, contact league secretary Stacey stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Women of the Moose Garage Sale• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Huge sale with new and gently used items. Something for everyone. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Women of the Moose Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Monday, Sept. 14
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing.
American Legion Post 43 membership meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE.
Living alone: Walking together• 6-7 p.m., Walking Group for those who live alone during pandemic isolation. Call 507-301-5632 for info and weekly location. Social distancing measures will be taken.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, carrot coins, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.