Thursday, Dec 12
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia• 10 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Alzheimer’s is not normal again. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Friday, Dec 13
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Pfeffler• 1:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Christmas at the Cox House• 7-9 p.m., at Cox House, 500 N. Washington Ave. St. Peter. Enjoy a holiday open house and savor the sights and smells of a Victorian Christmas. Admission is $7 for adults.
Saturday, Dec 14
Bulldogs Youth Hockey — Hotcakes for Hockey• 8:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Legion, 229 Nassau St., St. Peter. Three pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage. Milk, orange juice and coffee included. Adults $6., child (up to age 12) $4.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
River Valley Dog Park Association Fundraising• 3 — 5 p.m., Bark Bingo at Redmen Club, 412 S. 3rd St., St. Peter. Bake sale and silent auction items. All proceeds go to building a new dog park in St. Peter.
Sunday, Dec 15
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Monday, Dec 16
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Seasonal Series: Using Essential Oils All Year Long• 10-11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Learn the basics of essential oils and how to make them a part of your lifestyle throughout the year.
St. Peter Board of Education• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Study session agenda is at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000769.
Tuesday, Dec 17
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Dec 18
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Thursday, Dec 19
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.