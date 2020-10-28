The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, Oct. 30
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 617 Third Ave. NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 Second St. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 4th St NW, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters on the ice. $3 per person, per time slot of $12 per family. Purchase a 14 punch card with 14 punches at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available.
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Ages 3½ to 18. No experience or equipment necessary. Coaching included. Under $10 per week. Stacey stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 6 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters. $3 per person, per time slot or $12 per family. 18 punch cards available for $48.32. Skate rentals $3. Call 334-2064 to book your session.
Monday, Nov. 2
American Legion Post 43 Membership Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Medford School, 750 Second Ave. SE, Medford. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m. or 280 meals, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Taco salad, refried beans, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Fire Hall, 122 NW 2nd St., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Walk/Ride with a Naturalist• 2-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Learn about what plants and animals do for the winter, and a bit about River Bend history. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.