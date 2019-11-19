A story in the Nov. 14 edition of the Daily News about the closure of the Kasota Covia mine incorrectly listed the company’s other area plant. That plant is in Ottawa, outside of St. Peter.
A story in the Nov. 15 edition incorrectly noted the second home the city plans to demolish. The house at 29 First Street across from the Community Center, is the future site of Hillside Apartments.
