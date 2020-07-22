FILE — In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans. Not surprisingly some of the biggest focus is at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater tasked with replacing Newton in Carolina after the former No. 1 pick had a nine-year run as starter for the Panthers. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)