In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the first half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. Teams could afford recent contracts like the megabucks given to Patrick Mahomes and Bosa under normal circumstances. Because of economic effects from the coronavirus pandemic, future player deals and a salary cap that will be adjusted due to some monetary setbacks, upcoming free agents might find the marketplace tighter. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)