Cardinal girls falter against Triton
After winning its first game of the season Tuesday, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was unable to repeat the performance Thursday night at Triton.
Triton (3-2) crusied to a 71-36 victory after racing to a 41-19 halftime advantage.
Three Cardinals finished with eight points each against the Cobras, including Kate Trump, Grace Ashely and Lindsay Hanson. Mercedes Huerta contributed six points but had a lot of shots that didn’t fall.
The Cobras had 10 steals in the game and forced 15 turnovers, while the Cardinals (1-4) finished with just one steal and only forced seven turnovers. Bethlehem Academy faces Medford (3-0) on Friday.
Triton surges past BA boys basketball
Bethlehem Academy’s boys basketball team hosted Triton on Thursday in a non-conference game and the Cobras kept the Cardinals at bay, winning by a score of 88-63.
The Cardinals (0-4) lost the turnover battle against the Cobras (2-3) and couldn’t generate enough offense to stay in the game. The Cobras scored 48 points in the first half alone, and while the Cardinals were pretty balanced on offense, Triton simply outdid them.
“The name of the game is controlling our turnovers and knowing what pace of the game we need,” Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager said. “I liked that we looked for each other on fast breaks and breakdowns. It was also good to see that we had some other players step up in scoring and had spread scoring.”
Jack Jandro and JJ Malecha again led the Cardinals’ offense with 14 points and 12 points, respectively, but they weren’t the only ones to reach double digits, as Justin Simones finished with 11 and Kade Robb pitched in 10. Elliot Smith also added seven points.
But the Cardinals hampered themselves with 28 turnovers, compared to only 13 turnovers by the Cobras. The Cobras also drained 11 three-pointers in the game while the Cardinals managed just three.
Bethlehem Academy is set to host Medford (1-3) on Friday.
KW girls basketball team can’t find rhythm against Lake City
The Knights’ girls basketball team is in the midst of a tough stretch of games, as evident by Thursday’s 73-29 defeat on the road against Lake City. KW fell to 1-5 on the year while Lake City surged to 6-1.
Senior Megan Mattson had a solid game for the Knights with 12 points, and Julianna Boyum added nine points. The Knights shot only 18% in the game and made only two of their 21 3-point attempts, as their offense just couldn’t get into any sort of rhythm against the Tigers. The Knights finished with 20 rebounds, but hurt themselves with 17 turnovers.
“This has been a tough string of games for us against several ranked teams,” KW coach Jake Wieme said. “The girls played well at times, but their pressure got to us. We’ve had troubles scoring lately but we have a lot of good shooters so we’re expecting that to improve. The girls have battled throughout these games and I’m very proud of their effort.”
Knights’ boys basketball team no match for #2 Lake City
After a 2-0 start to the season, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team has hit a couple road bumps, and the latest was a big one, as they got blasted by the Lake City Tigers, 91-41, on Thursday. The Tigers (4-0) stayed perfect on the year thanks to a dynamic offense, and clearly showed why they’re ranked at second in Class AA.
“Lake City shot the ball extremely well,” KW coach Brent Lurken said. “They went 16 of 30 from 3-point range, and several of those were well contested.”
Lurken felt that the Knights needed to be more aggressive in attacking the basket instead of settling for tough jump shots. Still, he felt that his players continued to play hard throughout the game and showed some improvement in the second half.
Sophomore post Paul Kortsch gave the Knights a boost in the second half with eight points. Senior Tate Erlandson led the team with 10 points and Corey Knott chipped in eight.
Dynamic defense propels WEM girls basketball to 5-0 record
The WEM girls basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down after cruising past Hayfield, 52-21, on Thursday. The Bucs raced out to 17-0 lead and had a huge 35-7 lead at halftime.
“We played excellent in the first half. We shot the ball really well to begin the game and jumped on them right away,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “Defensively we rotated well, and we were very active the entire first half, generating a lot of steals and making them take tough shots. It was another really strong team effort.”
Brielle Bartelt and Toryn Richards led the Buccaneers (5-0) with 15 points each, while Kylie Pittman led the team with 11 rebounds and five steals, and also chipped in nine points as well. Ellie Ready contributed eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Buccaneers went 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and had 38 rebounds as a team, compared to just 22 for Hayfield. WEM finished with 15 steals and forced 21 turnovers in the game.