The Minnesota Twins and Josh Donaldson have agreed to a four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The contract includes an $8 million club option for 2024. The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers and 94 RBIs last season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)