Until further notice, Semcac Senior Dining will not be serving a noon meal at Buckham West Senior Center. But an order may be called in and picked up instead. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Feb. 11 — Creamy chicken parmesan, rice pilaf, asparagus, seven layer salad, cookie or bar.
Feb. 12 — Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn with pimento, cherry crisp with topping.
Feb. 15 — Beef rice cabbage hotdish, mixed fruit cup, pudding.
Feb. 16 — Baked turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie.
Feb. 17 — Seashore tuna casserole, green salad, muffin, tomato wedge, moon cake.