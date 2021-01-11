Coaches
Head coach: Don Marcussen, 1st year as TCU Coach, 33rd coaching basketball
Assistant coaches: Lora Angelino, 11th year, John Schmiesing, 10th year
Key Players
Jessica Dull (Senior, Letter winner, good athletic post player)
Sam Lang (Senior, Letter winner, smart, athletic small post/off guard player)
Izzy Factor (Senior, Letter winner, quick, aggressive defensive player, off guard player)
Kaitlyn Lang (Junior, Letter winner, quick, great ball-handler, point guard player)
Keep Your Eye On
Laney Dahlke (Junior, strong, physical post player)
Kaia Krocak (Sophomore, tall and agile for post player)
Sami Tiede (Sophomore, good ball-handling skills and outside shooter)
Moved on
Erika Johnson
Grace Factor
2019-20 Recap
9-17 overall record
5-9 in the MRC. (finished 6th place)
7-11 vs Section 2A teams. (Beat by Glencoe-Silver Lake in 1st round Sub-Section)
2021 Season Outlook (Include expectation/predictions/favorites for this season.)
"Not really sure what the outlook should be," said Marcussen. "I have worked with the girls this past summer and was impressed by their commitment and aggressiveness. There will be some growing pains as they need to learn a little different style of defense and a new offense. My goal for them will be to finish in the top three in the MRC and top four in Section."
Coach's Comments
"This whole year has really been different and hard on these kids. Many do not like sudden changes and unpredictability in their lives. COVID has pretty much turned this place upside down and they are doing the best they can with what is being thrown at them. Some have been greatly affected by this and others not so much. In the back of their minds, I know they are nervous at times but I also believe they just want things to get back to normal and to allow them to adjust." - Don Marcussen, Head Coach
By The Numbers
31 - total players
5 -seniors
0 - positive tests