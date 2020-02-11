Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Feb 13
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Nellie and Lena: The Battle for Sufferage and Civil Rights in North Star Country• 11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Room 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. This program examines the early 20th-century activism of suffragist Nellie Griswold Francis and civil rights lawyer Lena O. Smith to dismantle intersectional discriminations again black women in Minnesota. Cost is $5.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
What is Love? Love in our Romance• 7-8 p.m., st St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis’ The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Friday, Feb 14
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
The Ericksons in Concert• 7 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. The Ericksons are Sisters Bethany Valentini (St. Peter and Jenny Kapernick (Henderson), who have performed and recorded both regionally and nationally for more than a decade.
Saturday, Feb 15
Candlelight Event• 6-8:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Luminaires will light your way as you snowshoe, hike, or cross country ski on the trail. All ages.
Seeking understanding among religions• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 S/. 5th St., St. Peter. Day long conference on Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and Christianity. Registration requested by February 12, https://www.trinitystpeter.org/the-simpson-forum.html or by calling 507-934-4786. Cost $15. includes morning refreshments and lunch.
Poker Walk• 12-4 p.m., at Red Men Club, 412 S. 3rd St., St. Peter. Costumes encouraged for cash prizes.
Gustavus Choir Midwest Tour Home Condert• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Brandon Dean is conductor.
Sunday, Feb 16
Scouts Only: Cross-Country Skiing• 2-4 p.m., at Ney Nature Center,28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts are invited to join us for these exciting adventures. Learn about cross-country ski equipment and techniques before embarking on a beginner-rated tour. All Equipment provided. Ages 10+. Reservations required online by February 14 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Gustavus Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble• 12:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Christ Chapel. Singapore and Malaysia Tour Home Concert. Pre-concert talk by composer Steve Heitzeg begins at 12:30 p.m. and concert at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb 17
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 1-6 p.m., at Concordia Classical Academy, 2101 LorRay Dr., North Mankato.
St. Peter Board of Education• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Study session agenda is at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000769.
Beethoven Cello Sonatas• 7:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall. Featuring cellist David Carter and pianist Esther Wang.
Tuesday, Feb 18
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Feb 19
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Designed by Stanford University for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does.
Thursday, Feb 20
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Lifelong Learner Lunch: Solar System• 12-1:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about the solar system and space. Lunch included. Ages 18+. Reservations required online by February 13 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
What is Love? Love given to us• 7-8 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis’, The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church. Register online at www.saintpeterlutheran.org.
Theatre and Dance: The Moving Company in Residence• 8 p.m., at Gustavus Adlophus College, New Laboratory Theatre, St. Peter. Tickets available at gustavustickets.com or by calling 507-933-7590.