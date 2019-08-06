Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Aug. 21 — Chicken dumpling soup, crackers, cheese on rye, marinated green beans, chocolate cherry bar.
Aug. 22 — Pork chow mein, rice, tossed salad/dressing, fruit salad, pudding.
Aug. 23 — Ham and cheese pasta (alt: crab salad/lettuce, melon wedge, dinner roll, crumb cake.
Aug. 26 — Baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, fresh banana.
Aug. 27 — Birthday party. Goulash, green salad/dressing, pear/cottage cheese, French bread, brownie.