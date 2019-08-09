The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Aug 10
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Run Baby Run-- 7:30 a.m., River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault. 10K, 5K, one-mile stroll, kids' fun run, kids' activities. Proceeds benefit Pregnancy Options of Faribault. Register at tinyurl.com/runbabyrun2019. 507-332-7644.
Carv-fest-- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Annual woodcarving festival. Over 50 woodcarving classes for beginning through advanced carvers and also other folk art classes. Classes require a fee. Visit carv-fest.com.
Bethel Ridge Activity Circle-- 10 a.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. 507-332-0294.
Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival Free family art making-- 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Drop in during our largest event of the summer and create artwork inspired by Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival while listening to live music. Julie Fakler, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Cannon City School and community reunion-- 12 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 3166 E. 197th St., Faribault. Bring a dish to share. Tableware and beverages provided.
Nature Tech: Geocaching-- 1-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Meet at the Interpretive Center to learn some tips, tricks, and etiquette before heading out for the trails in search of caches.$5/person; $15/family (Free for members). rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Class of 1989's 30-year reunion-- 6 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault. Unplugged live '80 tunes, photo booth, raffle drawings, cash grand prize.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, Aug 11
Nerstrand Volunteer Firemen's Pancake Breakfast-- 8-10 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Continues 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All you can eat, proceeds support equipment and new fire hall.
Carv-fest-- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Annual woodcarving festival. Over 50 woodcarving classes for beginning through advanced carvers and also other folk art classes. Classes require a fee. carv-fest.com.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 12-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Aug 12
Painting Portraits with Kate-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Member $84/Non-member $108. Supply fee $10. Julie Fakler, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Faribault Lions Club Annual Meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Roberds Lake Resort, 18197 Roberds Lake Blvd, Faribault. Gathering at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Guests are welcome.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Aug 13
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Annual Fall and Winter Activities Fair-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault High School, 330 SW 9th Ave., Faribault. Information and demonstrations on programs, sports and activities for school-age children and teens will be available. Free meal. Fun activities for the whole family.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Ham and au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, relishes, pie.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting-- 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Wednesday, Aug 14
Stunning Sterling Chainmail Earrings-- 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Member $21/Non-member $27, Supply Fee: $40. Ages 10 and up. Julie Fakler, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Holy Smoke-- 6-9 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Free outdoor music, pizza, games for children. Proceeds support local charities. This month's concert: Scottie Miller.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Thursday, Aug 15
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Aug 16
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn & Bratwursts-- 8 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. The primary focus will be working on reducing the amount of buckthorn invading the woods at River Bend. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
American Legion Ribs Supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Linda Claeson, linc1943@hotmail.com, 507-334-3677.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.