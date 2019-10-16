"Little Shop of Horrors'
Northfield High School presents "Little Shop of Horrors" at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Tickets are available in the Northfield High School office or at the door.
The play, described as a "Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical," includes meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbling across a new breed of plant he names after his coworker crush. The R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the disadvantaged. Over time, Seymour discovers the carnivore's origins and intent to dominate the world.
Veterans Day
9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Bridgewater Elementary School
The school holds its 21st Annual Veterans Day Assembly in the gym. The program includes songs, poems, readings, slideshows and other performances dedicated to honor the nation’s veterans.
St. Olaf Christmas Festival
Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, Skoglund Center, St. Olaf College
For generations, the celebration of the Advent-Christmas-Epiphany season begins with the annual St. Olaf Christmas Festival, a century-old tradition of the college. The first festival was a musical program for the college community, planned and directed by the founder of the St. Olaf Music Department.
Tickets have not yet gone on sale.
Winter Walk
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, downtown Northfield
When is downtown Northfield more beautiful than during Winter Walk? Come celebrate the kick off to the holidays with friends and neighbors with a ride in a horse-drawn wagon, songs and performances by local groups, an ornament hunt and the much anticipated tree-lighting ceremony.
Division Street will be bathed in candlelight as shops throughout the district open their doors to celebrate the community — and the season.
Roald Dahl's 'Matilda, the Musical'
Nov. 22 to Nov. 24 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third St. W.
Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, 24, 30 and Dec. 1 events begin at 2 p.m.
"Matilda" celebrates a precocious, young girl who loves to read. Through the gift of telekinesis, she overcomes atrocious obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life. The musical is based on the famous young people’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It won five Tony awards in 2013 (including Best Book of a Musical) and seven Olivier Awards in 2011 (including Best New Musical). The play is directed by Rachel Haider. Music is directed by Liz Shepley, and choreography is done by Jana Hirsch