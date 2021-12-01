GIRLS BASKETBALL

Austin 70, Kasson-Mantorville 46

Byron 77, Faribault 23

Caledonia 68, Rushford-Peterson 30

Cannon Falls 43, Randolph 41

Cleveland 48, AC/GE 25

Fairmont 62, Windom 45

Goodhue 71, Dover-Eyota 52

Grand Meadow 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 12

Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 38

Houston 56, Mabel-Canton 27

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, Martin County West 61

Lakeville North 70, Centennial 58

Mayer-Lutheran 54, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 24

New Ulm 44, Tri-City United 39

Nicollet 75, St. Clair 36

Owatonna 58, New Prague 45

Pine Island 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36

Southland 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 43

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 27

St. James Area 51, Maple River 50

Stewartville 74, Albert Lea 50

Winona Cotter 70, Fillmore Central 41

BOYS HOCKEY

Fairmont 8, Minnesota River 6

Faribault 4, Rochester Century 3

Farmington 4, Northfield 2

Lakeville South 6, Blaine 3

Mankato East/Loyola 5, Mound Westonka 3

New Prague 7, Bloomington Kennedy 4

New Ulm 4, Worthington 3

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eagan 4, Hastings 1

Lakeville North 3, Northfield 2 (OT)

Mankato East 3, Austin 1

Minnesota River 2, Fairmont 0

Owatonna 3, Buffalo 0

Red Wing 5, Waseca 4

Waconia 9, Mankato West 2

