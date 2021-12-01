TUESDAY'S AREA SCORES Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS BASKETBALLAustin 70, Kasson-Mantorville 46Byron 77, Faribault 23Caledonia 68, Rushford-Peterson 30Cannon Falls 43, Randolph 41Cleveland 48, AC/GE 25Fairmont 62, Windom 45Goodhue 71, Dover-Eyota 52Grand Meadow 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 12Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 38Houston 56, Mabel-Canton 27Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, Martin County West 61Lakeville North 70, Centennial 58Mayer-Lutheran 54, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 24New Ulm 44, Tri-City United 39Nicollet 75, St. Clair 36Owatonna 58, New Prague 45Pine Island 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36Southland 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 43Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 27St. James Area 51, Maple River 50Stewartville 74, Albert Lea 50Winona Cotter 70, Fillmore Central 41BOYS HOCKEYFairmont 8, Minnesota River 6Faribault 4, Rochester Century 3Farmington 4, Northfield 2Lakeville South 6, Blaine 3Mankato East/Loyola 5, Mound Westonka 3New Prague 7, Bloomington Kennedy 4New Ulm 4, Worthington 3GIRLS HOCKEYEagan 4, Hastings 1Lakeville North 3, Northfield 2 (OT)Mankato East 3, Austin 1Minnesota River 2, Fairmont 0Owatonna 3, Buffalo 0Red Wing 5, Waseca 4Waconia 9, Mankato West 2 Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges filed after woman allegedly steals ring from jewelry store Clerical error in library catalog sparks questions at School Board Warrant Watch - Nov. 27 Susan M. Harty COURT REPORTS: Freightliner tractor missing, pair charged in its disappearance Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Sezzle Delivers for the Holidays: UMS Run-rate Hits Record US$2.5 Billion The 3 bowl games Wisconsin football is most likely to play in Avivomed Raises $32 Million in Series A Financing Steven M. Sipple: Cam Jurgens, key cog in Frost offense, strongly considering jump to NFL