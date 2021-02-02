BOYS BASKETBALL
Belle Plaine 81, Sibley East 61
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 68, Chanhassen 54
Brandon-Evansville 56, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 45
Central Minnesota Christian 71, Minneota 51
East Central 97, Wrenshall 59
Eden Valley-Watkins 67, Maple Lake 19
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Roseau 61
Hastings 72, St. Thomas Academy 64
Henning 70, Battle Lake 56
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 75, Dassel-Cokato 63
Kaleidoscope Charter 66, Liberty Classical 41
Legacy Christian 69, Christ’s Household of Faith 45
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 81, Southland 68
MACCRAY 73, Canby 48
Madelia 66, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58
Mahtomedi 57, Henry Sibley 54
Mankato Loyola 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 41
Minneapolis Edison 104, Hiawatha Collegiate 64
Owatonna 69, Faribault 43
Randolph 50, Lanesboro 37
Rochester Mayo 76, Albert Lea 37
Sacred Heart 72, Climax/Fisher 48
Sartell-St. Stephen 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67, LeSueur-Henderson 25
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 75, Norwood-Young America 55
Spring Grove 59, Schaeffer Academy 43
St. Clair 79, Alden-Conger 46
St. Louis Park 56, Bloomington Kennedy 44
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 39, Martin County West 26
United Christian 96, LILA 63
Wabasso 66, Sleepy Eye 64
Win-E-Mac 78, Ada-Borup 38
Windom 82, St. James Area 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 68, St. Cloud Apollo 29
Canby 47, Lakeview 34
Central Minnesota Christian 72, Dawson-Boyd 19
Chanhassen 67, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66
Chatfield 57, Blooming Prairie 49
Crookston 70, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35
Edgerton 69, Heron Lake-Okabena 48
Eveleth-Gilbert 56, International Falls 55
Fosston 44, Climax/Fisher 26
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 68, New Ulm Cathedral 20
Hastings 67, North St. Paul 38
Heritage Christian Academy 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53
Hermantown 89, Virginia 69
Hill City/Northland 55, Wrenshall 46
Hill-Murray 58, Tartan 13
Lac qui Parle Valley 47, MACCRAY 39
Lake Park-Audubon 75, Park Christian 47
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 34, Bertha-Hewitt 23
Mahtomedi 76, Henry Sibley 49
Minnewaska 53, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23
North Woods 53, Carlton 33
Ogilvie 69, McGregor 31
Owatonna 61, Faribault 51
Proctor 56, Cromwell 41
Randolph 69, Lanesboro 66
Red Rock Central 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50
Renville County West 49, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 40
Simley 69, South St. Paul 42
Southland 72, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 18
Spectrum 63, PACT Charter 23
St. James Area 55, Windom 52
Stephen-Argyle 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59
Swanville 59, Isle 23
Wabasso 68, Sleepy Eye 48
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53, Nevis 44
Note: Games involving Big 9 Conference or Gopher Conference teams are listed in italics.