BOYS BASKETBALL

Belle Plaine 81, Sibley East 61

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 68, Chanhassen 54

Brandon-Evansville 56, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 45

Central Minnesota Christian 71, Minneota 51

East Central 97, Wrenshall 59

Eden Valley-Watkins 67, Maple Lake 19

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Roseau 61

Hastings 72, St. Thomas Academy 64

Henning 70, Battle Lake 56

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 75, Dassel-Cokato 63

Kaleidoscope Charter 66, Liberty Classical 41

Legacy Christian 69, Christ’s Household of Faith 45

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 81, Southland 68

MACCRAY 73, Canby 48

Madelia 66, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58

Mahtomedi 57, Henry Sibley 54

Mankato Loyola 73, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 41

Minneapolis Edison 104, Hiawatha Collegiate 64

Owatonna 69, Faribault 43

Randolph 50, Lanesboro 37

Rochester Mayo 76, Albert Lea 37

Sacred Heart 72, Climax/Fisher 48

Sartell-St. Stephen 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67, LeSueur-Henderson 25

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 75, Norwood-Young America 55

Spring Grove 59, Schaeffer Academy 43

St. Clair 79, Alden-Conger 46

St. Louis Park 56, Bloomington Kennedy 44

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 39, Martin County West 26

United Christian 96, LILA 63

Wabasso 66, Sleepy Eye 64

Win-E-Mac 78, Ada-Borup 38

Windom 82, St. James Area 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 68, St. Cloud Apollo 29

Canby 47, Lakeview 34

Central Minnesota Christian 72, Dawson-Boyd 19

Chanhassen 67, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 66

Chatfield 57, Blooming Prairie 49

Crookston 70, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35

Edgerton 69, Heron Lake-Okabena 48

Eveleth-Gilbert 56, International Falls 55

Fosston 44, Climax/Fisher 26

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 68, New Ulm Cathedral 20

Hastings 67, North St. Paul 38

Heritage Christian Academy 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53

Hermantown 89, Virginia 69

Hill City/Northland 55, Wrenshall 46

Hill-Murray 58, Tartan 13

Lac qui Parle Valley 47, MACCRAY 39

Lake Park-Audubon 75, Park Christian 47

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 34, Bertha-Hewitt 23

Mahtomedi 76, Henry Sibley 49

Minnewaska 53, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23

North Woods 53, Carlton 33

Ogilvie 69, McGregor 31

Owatonna 61, Faribault 51

Proctor 56, Cromwell 41

Randolph 69, Lanesboro 66

Red Rock Central 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50

Renville County West 49, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 40

Simley 69, South St. Paul 42

Southland 72, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 18

Spectrum 63, PACT Charter 23

St. James Area 55, Windom 52

Stephen-Argyle 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59

Swanville 59, Isle 23

Wabasso 68, Sleepy Eye 48

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53, Nevis 44

Note: Games involving Big 9 Conference or Gopher Conference teams are listed in italics.

