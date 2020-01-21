A red-hot second period powered the Northfield boys hockey team to a 6-0 victory Thursday night at Winona.
Starting with sophomore forward Spencer Klotz’ goal with six minutes, 52 seconds left in the second frame, the Raiders (10-6, 8-1 Big 9 Conference)) scored five times before the horn sounded to take a 5-0 lead.
Klotz tallied a second goal in the game as well, while junior forward Bohde Hasse also scored twice, and junior defenseman Isak Johnson and junior forward Ryan Will each scored twice. Junior forward Carson VanZuilen, junior forward Will Tidona and senior forward Teague Nelson all notched a pair of assists, while senior defenseman Kearic Gargrave also dished out an assist.
In net, senior Cal Frank was only tasked with making 11 saves to record his first shutout of the season, while the Raiders peppered the Winhawks (6-7-1, 2-6-1) with 59 shots throughout the game.
Northifeld will next take the ice Thursday night against Rochester Mayo (4-11-1, 2-5-0) at Northfield Ice Arena.
Gators 2nd at Section 1AA True Team
Against a field depleted by the weekend storm, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team finished second out of four teams during Saturday’s Section 1AA True Team Championships at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville.
The Gators garnered 518 points, while Lakeville South won with 587 points, Lakeville North claimed third with 485 points and Farmington slotted into fourth with 434 points. Lakeville South earned the section’s automatic qualifying spot into Saturday’s True Team state finals, and while Northfield’s second-place finish qualified it for at-large consideration, it missed out on one of the four wild card slots.
Junior Erik Larson was able to claim an individual title in the 200-yard individual medley, while Dillon Smisek, Alex Dell, Jose Gonzalez-Ramierez and Bryce Malecha teamed up to speed to first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Other top three finishes included the 200 medley relay team of Smisek, Dell, Marcus Hauck and Matt Anderson (third), Smisek in the 50 freestyle (third), Larson in the 100 freestyle (second), Malecha in the 500 freestyle (second), Hauck in the 100 backstroke (second) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Larson, Gonzalez-Ramirez, Hauck and Ryan Malecha (second).
Northfield is back in the pool Friday night for a dual meet against Faribault at Northfield Middle School.
Gators top Huskies
Thanks to winning nine of the 12 events Thursday night in Owatonna, Northfield left town with a 92-83 victory, in which the final three events were exhibitioned.
In addition to winning all three relay events, senior Marcus Hauck claimed a pair of individual titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke, as did senior Bryce Malecha in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Dillon Smisek added a victory in the 500 freestyle and Erik Larson did the same in the 200 freestyle.
Raider gymnastics soars past Wingers
The Northfield gymnastics team closed out its home schedule Thursday at Farmington Gymnastics & Cheer with a 143.800-124.525 victory against Red Wing.
Northfield claimed the top three individuals in the all-around competition, with junior Adison Dack compiling 36.650 points for first place, sophomore Sidney Petersen racking up 36.475 points for second and senior Ellie Stodden accruing 35.450 points for third place.
Dack was lifted to the title with first-place finishes on the uneven bars, the vault and with her floor exercise, where she tied with Petersen for first, while Stodden finished first on the balance beam.
Northfield coach LeAnne Fricke highlighted her team’s performance in the floor exercise in particular, with the Raiders claiming the top four positions and all five gymnasts in the rotation scoring at least a 9.100 thanks to Dack (9.450), Petersen (9.450), senior Hannah Ringlien (9.200), Ellie Stodden (9.125) and senior Saundra Stodden (9.100).
Alpine ski teams compete at Welch
Through harsh conditions headlined by the biting cold, the Northfield boys and girls alpine ski teams still competed in a conference race Thursday evening at Welch Mountain Ski Area. The girls team snagged second place out of six teams with 468 points, behind first-place Mankato West (481) and ahead of third-place Rochester John Marshall (441).
Senior Meaghan Stein claimed the individual title in a field of 50 entrants, while seventh-grader Liv Murphy (third place), seventh-grader Clara Wilson (eighth), Ella Hegseth (11th) and Camryn Zotalis (14th) rounded out the team’s scoring positions.
The boys team, meanwhile, earned third out of six teams with 441 points to finish behind Mankato East and Mankato West, who tied for first with 455 points, and ahead of fourth-place Rochester Century (421).
Ryan Cahoon and Sam Hegseth finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth place, while Lennon Watkins (14th), Sawyer Koch (18th) and Grant Bouvin (23rd) made up the rest of the Raider skiers counting toward the team total.
Northfield girls hockey eases past Waseca
A barrage of shots on goal helped the Northfield girls hockey team ease past Waseca (1-19) with a 9-1 victory Monday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
Junior forward Jessica Boland tallied three goals and dished out a pair of assists to lead the way, while freshman forward Ava Stanchina scored twice and senior defender Anne Fossum, freshman forward Tove Sorenson, sophomore defender Cambria Monson and junior defender Payton Fox all scored once.
Freshman forward Ayla Puppe also handed out three assists, while Stanchina and junior defender Anna Tritch both collected an assist apiece. Sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha stopped 11 of 12 shots to earn the win, while the Raiders fired a total of 52 shots toward Waseca goalie Timothea Volkmer.
Northfield (13-7) is next in action Thursday at Rochester Mayo (4-12-1).