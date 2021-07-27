WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Veseli at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

Faribault at Dundas, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

Lonsdale at Faribault, 2 p.m.

Northfield at Dundas, 2 p.m., Section 1B play-in game

Le Sueur at Morristown, 2 p.m., Region 6C first round

Lake Crystal at Waterville, 6 p.m., Region 6C first round

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments