St. Louis Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko carries the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Boston. Tarasenko is thankful for the internet because it allows his grandfather back home in Russia to watch NHL games. Starting this season, Tarasenko’s grandfather and the rest of Russia will be able to watch every single regular-season and playoff game. The NHL is expanding its reach into Russia with a new streaming agreement with Yandex that will more than triple the amount of games broadcast there. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)