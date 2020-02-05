New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva scored a big win over rival Blooming Prairie last Friday 58-55 in Blooming Prairie.
The Panthers (11-9, 5-6 Gopher) had four players reach double figures in scoring to knock off the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Blossoms (15-3, 8-2 Gopher). Sophie Stork and Faith Nielsen each had 14 points for NRHEG as it handed Blooming Prairie just its third loss of the season. Raquel Fischer had 12 points, six rebounds while Sidney Schultz scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out six assists.
“Back to back huge team wins,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “So proud of this group of girls and the progress that we are making. Both nights having kids step up in big ways.”
NRHEG blew out Triton Thursday night 97-79 and continued playing well against the Blossoms, especially when it game to rebounding.
The Panthers had 47 rebounds in the game with Stork tallying 14 of them for a double-double. Hallie Schultz added seven rebounds and Sarah Johns added six to go with her five points.
NRHEG led 37-27 at halftime and kept the pressure on Blooming Prairie in the second half.
NRHEG's Stork reaches 1,000 career points in win over Triton
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva moved above .500 with a 97-79 blowout win last Thursday against Triton in Dodge Center.
Sophie Stork scored her 1,000th career point in the win and finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Sidney Schultz led the Panthers (10-9, 4-6 Gopher) with 29 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sarah Johns finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“The girls moved the ball well on offense, hit the open shooter, and drove to the basket well,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said.
Most often the Panthers found a look at a 3-pointer and knocked it down. NRHEG hit 15 3-pointers in the contest and went 24-for-26 at the free throw line.
The Panthers broke open a close game at halftime where they trailed 45-44.
“Defensively we’re still making some tweaks to what works for us but the girls stepped up tonight and got a great win.”